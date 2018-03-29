 Laurie Anderson confronts loss, Jess Thom makes art from her Tourette’s, and how the Belly Room opened for female comics.

What Laurie Anderson Lost in the Flood

What Laurie Anderson Lost in the Flood

Slate
Studio 360
The Peabody Award–winning show from PRI.
March 29 2018 5:00 PM

What Laurie Anderson Lost

How the multimedia artist bounced back from losing Lou Reed—and so much more.

180329_POD_laurie
Laurie Anderson performing in 1999.

Frank Micelotta. Courtesy of Rizzoli USA

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with performer and artist Laurie Anderson about her long career and her new book, All the Things I Lost in the Flood, and new album, Landfall. Jess Thom used to be kind of in denial about having Tourette’s syndrome, but then she decided to turn her tics into inspiration for artists. And an oral history of the Belly Room, which the Comedy Store opened in the 1970s so female comics like Sandra Bernhard could have a room of their own.

Advertisement

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.