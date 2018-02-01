: Sean Lennon Grew Up in John and Yoko’s Shadow. Then He Stepped Out of It.

Papa Was a Rolling Stone
The musical children of pop stars.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
The musical children of musical stars. Sean Lennon on growing up with John and Yoko. Rosanne Cash’s surprising musical guilty pleasure. Joshua Redman on his fellow saxophone player—and father—Dewey Redman. And a performance from Rufus Wainwright.
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs: Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.