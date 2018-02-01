 Musical bloodlines: Sean Lennon, Joshua Redman, Rosanne Cash, and Rufus Wainwright.

: Sean Lennon Grew Up in John and Yoko’s Shadow. Then He Stepped Out of It.

Feb. 1 2018 3:07 PM

Papa Was a Rolling Stone

The musical children of pop stars.

Sean Lennon performs in Las Vegas in 2016.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

The musical children of musical stars. Sean Lennon on growing up with John and Yoko. Rosanne Cash’s surprising musical guilty pleasure. Joshua Redman on his fellow saxophone player—and father—Dewey Redman. And a performance from Rufus Wainwright.

