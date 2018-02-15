Denise Gough Finally Arrives

Wipe Your Nose!
Denise Gough on mucusy method actors, an atheist’s love of Christian rock, mocking Kennedys, and a photographer’s mentally ill mom.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Irish actress Denise Gough tells Kurt Andersen about her lean years before her two big breakout roles in London—both of which transferred to New York. A listener named Sam Cook left the church, but his love of Christian rock remains. In 1963, The First Family broke new ground for comedy by openly mocking—and impersonating—a sitting president. And finally, Kurt talks with Melissa Spitz, who took to Instagram to document—and better understand—her mentally ill mother.
