How the Original Star Trek Transformed Us and the Subsequent Series Evolved

Looking back on the half-centurylong legacy of Star Trek, including six TV series and 13 feature films. First, Slate cultural critic Marissa Martinelli tells Kurt Andersen about the new TV show Star Trek: Discovery. Writer and producer Ronald D. Moore reveals his childhood fascination with Star Trek and his later experiences as a writer for the show. Linguist Arika Okrent explains the fictional Klingon language. Finally, we hear about how the make-believe products on the show inspired inventors to make them real, and how the Starship Enterprise prop from the original series came to be displayed so prominently in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.