Native American Rockers, How TLC Lyrics Saved a Life, and a Great Literary Hoax

Staff Picks, 2017 (Volume 2)
Completing our favorites list.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360
Kurt Andersen talks with Stevie Salas, whose documentary, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, highlights rockers like Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, and Robbie Robertson. Best-selling young adult author Angie Thomas on how the late TLC performer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes spoke to her at a very troubling point in her life. And the real story of Naked Came the Stranger, the 1969 bodice ripper that turned out to be a hoax by a bunch of newspaper journalists.
