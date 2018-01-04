Native American Rockers, How TLC Lyrics Saved a Life, and a Great Literary Hoax

Kurt Andersen talks with Stevie Salas, whose documentary, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, highlights rockers like Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, and Robbie Robertson. Best-selling young adult author Angie Thomas on how the late TLC performer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes spoke to her at a very troubling point in her life. And the real story of Naked Came the Stranger, the 1969 bodice ripper that turned out to be a hoax by a bunch of newspaper journalists.