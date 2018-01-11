 “Convoy,” Joshua Dachs on theater design, and June Thomas on sexual harassment on TV.

Remembering “Convoy,” Why Theaters Are Designed That Way, and Sexual Harassment on TV

Slate
Studio 360
The Peabody Award–winning show from PRI.
Jan. 11 2018 4:33 PM

Breaker 1–9

How “Convoy,” a novelty country song by a couple of admen, became a No. 1 hit.

180111_360_burtReynolds
Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit II.

Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

EPISODE DESCRIPTION:

How the oil crisis of the 1970s inspired C.W. McCall’s novelty trucker hit “Convoy,” launching a national citizens band radio craze. Theater designer Joshua Dachs tells Kurt how stages have evolved over the centuries—and why so many productions are now drawn to unconventional spaces. And June Thomas looks at how sexual harassment is depicted on television.

