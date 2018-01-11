Remembering “Convoy,” Why Theaters Are Designed That Way, and Sexual Harassment on TV

Breaker 1–9
How “Convoy,” a novelty country song by a couple of admen, became a No. 1 hit.
How the oil crisis of the 1970s inspired C.W. McCall’s novelty trucker hit “Convoy,” launching a national citizens band radio craze. Theater designer Joshua Dachs tells Kurt how stages have evolved over the centuries—and why so many productions are now drawn to unconventional spaces. And June Thomas looks at how sexual harassment is depicted on television.
