Why Kids With Imaginary Friends May Be More Creative

So You Think You’re Creative?
From imaginary friends to jazz musicians in fMRI machines, we explore the creative brain.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
We’re always talking about creativity, but what do we really mean? Can we find creativity, can we measure it, can we encourage it? Kurt Andersen talks with Gary Marcus, a psychology professor, about what science tells us about creativity. A researcher puts jazz musicians into an fMRI machine and has them improvise; an intrepid reporter gets her creativity tested and scored; and a little girl introduces us to her imaginary friends (all of them).
