The Best Studio 360 Stories of 2017, Part 1

This week, we’re celebrating a year that couldn’t end quickly enough with some of our favorite segments from 2017. Academy Award–winner Thelma Schoonmaker, who has edited every Martin Scorsese movie for nearly four decades, talks with Kurt Andersen about editing Scorsese’s most recent film, Silence, and some classic scenes she edited in movies including Raging Bull and Goodfellas. Yewande Omotoso joins Kurt to talk about her novel The Woman Next Door, which explores racial tension in post-apartheid South Africa. And The Godfather: Part III is a movie everyone loves to hate, but critic Ted Gioia believes the film is a masterpiece.