The Past, Present, and Future of Gay Theater

New York Times theater critic Jesse Green and playwright Paul Rudnick join Kurt Andersen to discuss groundbreaking gay theater over the past 50 years. How will plays like Angels in America and Torch Song Trilogy, which are currently being revived, hold up for today’s audiences? And what does the future hold for plays about the LGBTQ community? Plus, Barry Blitt, the illustrator whose work is frequently featured on the cover of the New Yorker, gives Andersen a tour of his work studio—and some insights into how he creates his brilliant and hilarious illustrations.