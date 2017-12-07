 Jesse Green and Paul Rudnick on gay theater, plus illustrator Barry Blitt.

The Past, Present, and Future of Gay Theater

The Past, Present, and Future of Gay Theater

Slate
Studio 360
The Peabody Award–winning show from PRI.
Dec. 7 2017 5:01 PM

Gay Theater, Then and Now

New York Times theater critic Jesse Green and playwright Paul Rudnick on groundbreaking gay theater.

171207_360_funHome
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris perform a scene from Fun Home at the Tony Awards, June 7, 2015.

Photo by Lucas Jackson

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

New York Times theater critic Jesse Green and playwright Paul Rudnick join Kurt Andersen to discuss groundbreaking gay theater over the past 50 years. How will plays like Angels in America and Torch Song Trilogy, which are currently being revived, hold up for today’s audiences? And what does the future hold for plays about the LGBTQ community? Plus, Barry Blitt, the illustrator whose work is frequently featured on the cover of the New Yorker, gives Andersen a tour of his work studio—and some insights into how he creates his brilliant and hilarious illustrations.

Advertisement

Studio 360 plugs: Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.