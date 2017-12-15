 Depictions of sexual harassment on TV shows like The Office and Mad Men.

How TV Shows Deal With Workplace Sexual Harassment

Dec. 15 2017 6:05 AM

That’s What She Said

June Thomas looks at how sexual harassment is depicted on television.

Photo illustration by Studio 360. Photos via NBC, CBS, AMC, and lundy hive via Flickr.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Amid all the recent allegations of sexual harassment, June Thomas takes a look at how the issue is depicted on television. “Watching television is something that millions of Americans do every night,” she says, “so storylines about sexual harassment can set a tone for our shared ideas on the subject.” How do the writers of Mad Men, Great News, and The Office tackle the issue and mine it for laughs? Have these depictions evolved since the days of The Mary Tyler Moore Show?

