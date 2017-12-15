How TV Shows Deal With Workplace Sexual Harassment

That’s What She Said
June Thomas looks at how sexual harassment is depicted on television.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Amid all the recent allegations of sexual harassment, June Thomas takes a look at how the issue is depicted on television. “Watching television is something that millions of Americans do every night,” she says, “so storylines about sexual harassment can set a tone for our shared ideas on the subject.” How do the writers of Mad Men, Great News, and The Office tackle the issue and mine it for laughs? Have these depictions evolved since the days of The Mary Tyler Moore Show?
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs: Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.