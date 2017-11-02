The Mystery of Hillary Clinton’s Unused Victory Confetti

Tracey Ullman is back, this time on HBO, and she talks with Kurt Andersen about her new series and her hilarious impersonations of celebrities, including Dame Judi Dench and Angela Merkel. An artist finds a use for Hillary Clinton’s unused victory confetti. And author and YouTube phenomenon John Green talks about his new book, Turtles All the Way Down, and how he deals with mental health in his life—and in his work.