The Mystery of Hillary Clinton’s Unused Victory Confetti

Nov. 2 2017 4:41 PM

Tracey Ullman Is Such a Character

How she became the queen of sketch comedy.

Tracey Ullman as Angela Merkel, Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Jerry Hall (with Rory Lindsay as Rupert Murdoch), and Nicola Sturgeon.

Rory Lindsay/HBO

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Tracey Ullman is back, this time on HBO, and she talks with Kurt Andersen about her new series and her hilarious impersonations of celebrities, including Dame Judi Dench and Angela Merkel. An artist finds a use for Hillary Clinton’s unused victory confetti. And author and YouTube phenomenon John Green talks about his new book, Turtles All the Way Down, and how he deals with mental health in his life—and in his work.

