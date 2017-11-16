How Alec Baldwin Plays Villains

Alec Baldwin, who these days may be best known for his depictions of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, joins Kurt Andersen to discuss how he has played many villains in his career. Filmmaker Taika Waititi, known for his low-budget comedies like Eagle vs Shark, talks about how he managed to inject his dry wit and knack for improvisation into the big-budget superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok. And Eve Ewing joins Kurt to talk about the many hats she wears: poet, sociologist, artist, and Twitter star.