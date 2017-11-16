 Thor: Ragnarook director Taika Waititi, poet Eve Ewing, and Alec Baldwin.

How Alec Baldwin Plays Villains

Nov. 16 2017 5:21 PM

I’m the Boss, Baby

Alec Baldwin’s approach to playing villains.

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Mark Seliger

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Alec Baldwin, who these days may be best known for his depictions of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, joins Kurt Andersen to discuss how he has played many villains in his career. Filmmaker Taika Waititi, known for his low-budget comedies like Eagle vs Shark, talks about how he managed to inject his dry wit and knack for improvisation into the big-budget superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok. And Eve Ewing joins Kurt to talk about the many hats she wears: poet, sociologist, artist, and Twitter star.

