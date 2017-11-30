How Walt Disney reimagined how we imagine.

Generations of Americans have grown up with Walt Disney shaping their imaginations. In 1955, Disney mixed up some fairy tales, a few historical facts, and a dream of the future to create an alternate universe. Not just a place for fun but a scale model of a perfect world. “Everything that you could imagine is there,” says one young visitor. “It’s like living in a fantasy book.” And not just for kids; one-third of Walt Disney World’s visitors are adults who go without children. Visiting the parks, according to actor Tom Hanks, is like a pilgrimage—the pursuit of happiness turned into a religion.