Twyla Tharp, Christopher Wheeldon, and When Parents Do the Sexy Tango

Dance Studio 360
Some favorite dance segments, including interviews with Twyla Tharp and Christopher Wheeldon.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Twyla Tharp is the most celebrated American choreographer working today, but that doesn’t mean she’s hoity-toity. In this episode, she talks with Kurt Andersen about choreographing “accessible” music by artists such as the Beach Boys, Billy Joel, and Frank Sinatra. How Yillah Natalia decided to become a belly dancer after seeing the video for U2’s “Mysterious Ways.” A reporter has an illuminating—and awkward—talk with her parents about how they became obsessed with the sexiest of dances: the tango. A scientist takes up ballet in his 40s—and applies scientific principles to get better at it. And Christopher Wheeldon shares how he helped bring An American in Paris to the stage.
