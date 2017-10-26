Twyla Tharp, Christopher Wheeldon, and When Parents Do the Sexy Tango

Twyla Tharp is the most celebrated American choreographer working today, but that doesn’t mean she’s hoity-toity. In this episode, she talks with Kurt Andersen about choreographing “accessible” music by artists such as the Beach Boys, Billy Joel, and Frank Sinatra. How Yillah Natalia decided to become a belly dancer after seeing the video for U2’s “Mysterious Ways.” A reporter has an illuminating—and awkward—talk with her parents about how they became obsessed with the sexiest of dances: the tango. A scientist takes up ballet in his 40s—and applies scientific principles to get better at it. And Christopher Wheeldon shares how he helped bring An American in Paris to the stage.