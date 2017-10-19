 Agnes Varda and JR, jump cuts, Hari Kondabolu, and slow art, on Studio 360.

A Quick Look at Slow Art

Studio 360
Oct. 19 2017 5:03 PM

Sugar Mouth

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Artists Agnès Varda and JR were born 55 years apart but have a lot in common—and they made a lovely film, Faces Places. Have horror movie jump-scares, like when the ax-wielding maniac lurches out of the bushes, gone from a reliable technique to a hackneyed cliché? When Hari Kondabolu was an adolescent, his male friends’ favorite movies were reliable dude-fare like Rocky and Jurassic Park, but he fell in love with the romantic weepie Untamed Heart. And why you should sign up to the slow-art mindset and spend a lot more time parked in front of one particular work of art.

