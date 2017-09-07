Nicholson Baker Fills in as a Substitute Teacher, and Scientists Dance Their Ph.D.s

Back to School Special
Kurt Andersen calls up his favorite high school teacher, Nicholson Baker fills in as a substitute, and scientists turn their research into dances.
School is back in session, so Studio 360 is hitting the books. Kurt Andersen calls up his favorite teacher from high school to compare notes. Novelist Nicholson Baker signs up to be a substitute teacher. And comedian Aparna Nancherla reveals the shocking secret that destroyed her career in science before it started.
(Originally aired Sept. 1, 2016.)
