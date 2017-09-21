You Wrote for the Harvard Lampoon? The Creator of BoJack Horseman Doesn’t Care.

Steven Spielberg doesn’t like to talk about filmmaking much, but he talked (and talked, and talked) to documentary filmmaker Susan Lacy, who sits down with Kurt Andersen to talk about her definitive portrait of the master. Any classical musician will tell you the worst place to hear a concert is not from the nosebleed seats—it’s from the stage. And BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg tells Andersen about how cartoon characters can get away with saying particularly despicable things, and why Harvard Lampoon alumni are not always the smartest and the funniest.