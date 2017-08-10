 Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, the Twin Peaks score, and Shamir live.

Why Sleater-Kinney Made Carrie Brownstein Punch Herself in the Face

Why Sleater-Kinney Made Carrie Brownstein Punch Herself in the Face

Slate
Studio 360
The Peabody Award–winning show from PRI.
Aug. 10 2017 6:00 PM

When Music Punches You in the Face

Our favorite recent segments about when music hits hard—sometimes a bit too hard.

Carrie Brownstein
Carrie Brownstein in New York on May 15, 2014.

Eric Thayer/Reuters

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Studio 360, some favorite recent segments about music. What drove Carrie Brownstein to actually punch herself in the face when she was on tour with Sleater-Kinney, the haunting beauty and artistry of the Twin Peaks score, and Shamir plays his insanely catchy music live in our studio.

Advertisement

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.