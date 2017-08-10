Why Sleater-Kinney Made Carrie Brownstein Punch Herself in the Face

When Music Punches You in the Face
Our favorite recent segments about when music hits hard—sometimes a bit too hard.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s Studio 360, some favorite recent segments about music. What drove Carrie Brownstein to actually punch herself in the face when she was on tour with Sleater-Kinney, the haunting beauty and artistry of the Twin Peaks score, and Shamir plays his insanely catchy music live in our studio.
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs:
Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.