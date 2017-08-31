When Casting Directors Deserve Oscars

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Some of our favorite recent stories about movies. Kurt Andersen talks with Jenny Slate about how her movie career blossomed long after her inglorious stint on Saturday Night Live. Yesi Ramirez breaks down how she cast Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight. A film critic defends—and praises!—the movie that film nerds love to hate: The Godfather: Part III. And Carter Burwell, the film composer who’s scored nearly all the Coen brothers’ movies, shares some terms of his trade.