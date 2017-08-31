 Jenny Slate breaks out, Moonlight casting director Yesi Ramirez, and praise for The Godfather: Part III.

When Casting Directors Deserve Oscars

Aug. 31 2017 6:29 PM

Casting Moonlight

A behind-the-scenes look at films we love—and one film people love to hate.

170831_360_DavidBornfriend
Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes in Moonlight.

David Bornfriend

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Some of our favorite recent stories about movies. Kurt Andersen talks with Jenny Slate about how her movie career blossomed long after her inglorious stint on Saturday Night Live. Yesi Ramirez breaks down how she cast Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight. A film critic defends—and praises!—the movie that film nerds love to hate: The Godfather: Part III. And Carter Burwell, the film composer who’s scored nearly all the Coen brothers’ movies, shares some terms of his trade.

