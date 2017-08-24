Belting Out the “I Want” Song

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Studio 360, some favorite recent segments about the stage. Kurt Andersen talks with Frank Langella about his screen and stage career since his breakout role as Dracula in the 1970s. A budding soprano describes her unusual day job: determining exactly when subtitles should appear during opera performances. And Jack Viertel, a Broadway legend, breaks down the components of a Broadway musical.