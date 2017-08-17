A Spirited Defense of the Word Moist

Say It Loud: Moist
Our favorite recent segments featuring writers and books, including one writer’s defense of a word everyone hates.
On this week’s Studio 360, some favorite recent segments about books. Kurt Andersen talks with Claudia Rankine about capturing what racism really feels like in Citizen: An American Lyric and to Helen Oyeyemi about her very un-Disney reimagining of Snow White. Writer Sadie Stein defends the word moist against all those who get the heebie-jeebies saying it. And novelists Richard Russo and Jenny Boylan talk about the big plot turns in their books—and in their friendship.
