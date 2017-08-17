A Spirited Defense of the Word Moist

On this week’s Studio 360, some favorite recent segments about books. Kurt Andersen talks with Claudia Rankine about capturing what racism really feels like in Citizen: An American Lyric and to Helen Oyeyemi about her very un-Disney reimagining of Snow White. Writer Sadie Stein defends the word moist against all those who get the heebie-jeebies saying it. And novelists Richard Russo and Jenny Boylan talk about the big plot turns in their books—and in their friendship.