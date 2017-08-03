A Deep Dive Into Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic, Moby-Dick

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Herman Melville’s white whale survived its battle with Captain Ahab only to surface in the works of contemporary filmmakers, painters, playwrights, and musicians. In this Peabody Award–winning show, Kurt Andersen explores the influence of this American icon with the help of Ray Bradbury, Tony Kushner, Laurie Anderson, and Frank Stella. Actor Edward Herrmann is our voice of Ishmael and Mark Price narrates David Ives’ short play Moby-Dude.