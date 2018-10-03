 Ken Starr and Linda Tripp on the Clinton scandals.

Ken Starr, Linda Tripp, and Others Who Had a Ringside Seat at the Clinton Circus

Oct. 3 2018

Secret Tracks

Ken Starr, Linda Tripp, and others who had a ringside seat at the Clinton circus.

Every week, Slate Plus members get a special episode of Slow Burn in which Leon Neyfakh talks to people connected with the Clinton impeachment saga. This week, we’re presenting excerpts from interviews with Linda Tripp, consultant Dick Morris, former acting solicitor general Walter Dellinger, and Dillon Teachout, an intern in the independent counsel’s office.

