Linda Tripp Exposed Bill Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky. Why Did She Do It?

Tell-All
Linda Tripp exposed Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky. What was she thinking?
Aside from Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, the most pivotal player in the Clinton-impeachment saga may have been Linda Tripp—an ordinary person who made extraordinary choices that precipitated the entire crisis. In perhaps the deepest and most intimate interview she’s ever given, Tripp talks to Leon Neyfakh about what she did, and why.
Notes on Episode 5
Podcast produced by Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons. Research assistance from Madeline Kaplan.