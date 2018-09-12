Linda Tripp Exposed Bill Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky. Why Did She Do It?

Aside from Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, the most pivotal player in the Clinton-impeachment saga may have been Linda Tripp—an ordinary person who made extraordinary choices that precipitated the entire crisis. In perhaps the deepest and most intimate interview she’s ever given, Tripp talks to Leon Neyfakh about what she did, and why.

Notes on Episode 5

Advertisement



In researching this episode, we made use of the following sources:

Books

Advertisement



Schmidt, Susan and Weisskopf, Michael. Truth at Any Cost, HarperCollins, 2000.

The Starr Report, Washington Post, 1998.

Advertisement



Toobin, Jeffrey. A Vast Conspiracy, Random House, 1999.

Film and TV

American Experience: Clinton, PBS. Goodman, Barak and Durrance, Chris, 2012.

Articles

Advertisement



Carvajal, Doreen and Miller, Judith. “The Book Agent: A Maverick Who Is No Friend of Bill,” the New York Times, Jan. 30, 1998.

Advertisement



Goldberg, Jonah. “Ink,” the New Yorker, Feb. 9, 1998.

Hedgpeth, Dana and Timberg, Craig. “Celebrity Overtakes Quiet Cul-de-Sac,” the Baltimore Sun, Jan. 28, 1998.

Henneberger, Melissa. “The Lewinsky-Tripp Tapes: Friends but Little Friendship,” the New York Times, Oct. 3, 1998.

Leen, Jeff and Weingarten, Gene. “Linda’s Trip,” the Washington Post, March 15, 1998.

Mayer, Jane. “Portrait of a Whistleblower,” the New Yorker, March 23, 1998.

Sciolino, Elaine and Van Natta Jr., Don. “The Confidant: Linda Tripp, Elusive Keeper of Secrets, Mainly Her Own,” the New York Times, March 15, 1998.

Van Natta Jr., Don. “Maryland Is Dropping Wiretap Case Against Tripp,” the New York Times, May 25, 2000.