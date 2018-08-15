Travelgate, Nannygate, Filegate, Whitewater: Slow Burn Follows the Clintons from Arkansas to Washington

In 1993, Bill and Hillary Clinton moved into the White House on a swell of optimism. In less than a year, the new administration was mired in a sea of scandals: Travelgate, Filegate, Nannygate, and, most consequentially, Whitewater. What went wrong?

In the second episode of our series on the impeachment of Bill Clinton, Leon Neyfakh follows the Clintons and their friends and allies from the sleepy capital of Arkansas into the glare of Washington, D.C.

Notes on Episode 2

