The Humiliation of Paula Jones: Slow Burn on Which Clinton Scandals Stuck and Which Didn’t

When Bill Clinton went to Washington, rumors and accusations from his past in Arkansas came to the capital with him. But even his most dedicated political enemies couldn’t predict where their efforts would lead.

In the third episode of our series on Clinton’s impeachment, Leon Neyfakh meets two men who tried to spread dirt about the president and describes how their efforts led to Paula Jones’ groundbreaking sexual harassment lawsuit.

Notes on Episode 3

In researching Episode 3 of Slow Burn, we made use of the following sources:

Books

Conason, Joe and Lyons, Gene. The Hunting of the President: The Ten-Year Campaign to Destroy Bill and Hillary Clinton, Thomas Dunne Books, 2001.

Isikoff, Michael. Uncovering Clinton, Three Rivers Press, 2011.

Sabato, Larry and Lichter, S. Robert. When Should the Watchdogs Bark? Center for Media and Public Affairs, Washington, D.C., 1994.

Maraniss, David. First in His Class, Simon & Schuster, 1995.

Stewart, James B. Blood Sport, Simon & Schuster, 1996.

Toobin, Jeffrey. A Vast Conspiracy, Random House, 1999.

Film and TV

American Experience: Clinton, PBS. Goodman, Barak and Durrance, Chris, 2012.

Articles

Baker, Peter. “Clinton ‘Adamantly’ Denies Jones Allegations,” the Washington Post, July 4, 1997.

Brock, David. “His Cheatin’ Heart,” the American Spectator, Jan. 1994.

Broder, John M. and Rosenstiel, Thomas B. “Clinton’s Accuser Goes On the Interview Circuit,” the Los Angeles Times, June 17, 1994.

“Declaration of Paula Jones,” the Washington Post, March 13, 1998.

Ellis, David. “The Perils of Paula,” People magazine, May 23, 1994.

Frammolino, Ralph. “Clinton Joined ROTC After He Got Draft Notice,” the Los Angeles Times, April 5, 1992.

Frantz, Douglas and Rempel, William C. “Troopers Say Clinton Sought Silence on Personal Affairs,” the Los Angeles Times, Dec. 21, 1993.

Friend, Tad. “White Trash Nation,” New York magazine, Aug. 22, 1994.

Isikoff, Michael and Marcus, Ruth. “Clinton Tried to Derail Troopers’ Sex Allegations,” the Washington Post, Dec. 21, 1993.

Jackson, Robert L. “Falwell Selling Tape That Attacks Clinton,” the Los Angeles Times, May 14, 1994.

Kurtz, Howard. “The Spectator’s Far Right Jab,” the Washington Post, Dec. 24, 1993.

Marcus, Ruth. “First Lady Lashes Out at Allegations,” the Washington Post, Dec. 22, 1993.

Mayer, Jane. “Distinguishing Characteristics,” the New Yorker, July 7, 1997.

Rempel, William C. “Vietnam Draft Issue Soured Ambitious Pair’s Friendship,” the Los Angeles Times, Sept. 26, 1992.

Rich, Frank. “The Real Paula Jones?” the New York Times, May 8, 1994.

Wines, Michael. “Troopers Who Accuse the President Are Questioned on Their Own Pasts,” the New York Times, Dec. 24, 1993.

York, Byron. “The Life and Death of the American Spectator,” the Atlantic, November 2001.