How Watergate Turned America Into a Nation of Conspiracy Theorists

Why were so many Americans ready to believe conspiracy theories after Watergate? How did those beliefs help trigger Nixon‘s downfall? And given what we know about Watergate—what separates a conspiracy theory from just a theory?

In the sixth episode of Slow Burn, Leon Neyfakh looks at the bouquet of wild theories that sprung up after Watergate and the people who promulgated them—from FM-radio cranks to U.S. senators.

Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Slow Burn every week. This week, Leon talks to David Dorsen, assistant chief counsel of the Senate Watergate Committee, about Judge John Joseph Sirica, the federal judge who presided over several trials stemming from the Watergate investigation. Leon and co-host Jeffrey Bloomer also explore some additional outlandish conspiracy theories that arose from the scandal.

