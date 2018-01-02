Even in the Middle of Watergate, Nixon Supporters Still Supported Nixon

From the bars of Queens to the Senate office buildings, Nixon's supporters stood with him long after it was clear his hands were dirty. How did they rationalize their position? And what, finally, made them waver?



In the fifth episode of Slow Burn, Leon Neyfakh looks at the diehards who stuck with Nixon to the very end.

Advertisement



Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Slow Burn every week. This week, Leon Neyfakh talks to Paul Magallanes, one of the FBI special agents responsible for the Watergate investigation, about who deserves credit for President Nixon's eventual resignation. Magallanes is founder and president of MAI, a global security management firm.

If you are logged into your Slate Plus account, you can find this week's bonus episode in the player below this paragraph, or find it in your members-only podcast feed. Not yet a member? Click here to join.