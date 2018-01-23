Four People Who Watched Watergate Go Down, on a Bonus Episode of Slow Burn

Extra, Extra
Watching Watergate go down.
Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Slow Burn every week. This week, we're releasing some samples of those episodes—interviews with people with a unique perspective on Watergate—including talk-show host Dick Cavett and FBI investigator Paul Magallanes.
Call the Watergate memory line and tell us what you remember about living through the scandal: 646-665-7382. We may use your voicemail on an upcoming episode of the podcast.
Slow Burn is produced by Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons. This special episode was produced by Leon Neyfakh, Jeff Friedrich, and Chau Tu.