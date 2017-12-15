 Extras from Episode 3 of Slow Burn.

The Campaign That Led to Nixon’s Re-election—and the Watergate Scandal

Dec. 15 2017 2:59 PM
The Road to Watergate

Videos and photos from the 1972 presidential campaign, as discussed in this week’s episode of our Watergate podcast.

President Nixon and Vice President Spiro T. Agnew acknowledge applause as they appear at the Republican election night headquarters in the Shoreham Hotel after Nixon’s landslide victory over George McGovern on Nov. 7, 1972.

Bettmann

This week’s episode of Slow Burn explores how journalists like Walter Cronkite, Lesley Stahl, Bob Woodward, and Carl Bernstein tried to bring attention to the Watergate cover-up before the 1972 presidential election—and ultimately failed.

I wanted to share some videos and photographs from the time that I found during my research, and helped me further understand the era:

Here’s Edmund Muskie speaking in front of the Manchester Union-Leader offices regarding the “Canuck Letter” in 1972.

Watch George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign advertisement …

Versus Nixon’s:

Then-rookie CBS reporter Lesley Stahl covering the campaigns around the time of the Watergate scandal:

Lesley Stahl, a microphone clipped to her shirt, makes some notes while she sits in the newsroom during election night coverage on Nov. 5, 1974.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Lesley Stahl on Aug. 21, 1973.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

And some reading, in addition to the resources at the bottom of the show page:

An early Watergate article by the New York Times’ Tad Szulc, the Cuba expert who covered the Bay of Pigs

Bob Woodward’s and Carl Bernstein’s articles from 1972 in the Washington Post