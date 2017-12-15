The Campaign That Led to Nixon’s Re-election—and the Watergate Scandal

Bettmann

This week’s episode of Slow Burn explores how journalists like Walter Cronkite, Lesley Stahl, Bob Woodward, and Carl Bernstein tried to bring attention to the Watergate cover-up before the 1972 presidential election—and ultimately failed.

I wanted to share some videos and photographs from the time that I found during my research, and helped me further understand the era:

Here’s Edmund Muskie speaking in front of the Manchester Union-Leader offices regarding the “Canuck Letter” in 1972.

Watch George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign advertisement …

Versus Nixon’s:

Then-rookie CBS reporter Lesley Stahl covering the campaigns around the time of the Watergate scandal:

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

And some reading, in addition to the resources at the bottom of the show page:

An early Watergate article by the New York Times’ Tad Szulc, the Cuba expert who covered the Bay of Pigs