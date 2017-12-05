How Nixon Blocked Congress's Investigation into Watergate, in Episode Two of Slow Burn

In 1973, the Senate Watergate hearings gripped the nation. But the first congressional hearings on the scandal took place a year earlier—and featured an angry Texan shouting at four empty chairs.

In the second episode of our new podcast about Watergate, Leon Neyfakh discovers the populist congressman Wright Patman, who tried to investigate the scandal—and was thwarted by the White House.

Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Slow Burn every week. This week we hear from Jane D'Arista, who was working as a staffer for Patman during his aborted investigation, and who explains why why she believes the congressman's phones were being monitored by the Nixon administration. Leon also talks to Slate's Jeffrey Bloomer about the campaign finance loophole that helped Nixon fund the Watergate burglary.

If you are logged into your Slate Plus account, you can find this week's bonus episode in a player below this paragraph, or find it in your members-only podcast feed.

Did you live through Watergate? Call our voicemail at 646-665-7382 and tell us what you remember about the scandal. We may use your voicemail on an upcoming episode of the show.

Notes on Episode 2

Books

Episode 2 makes use of archival footage from the following sources:

Slow Burn’s theme song is “Back to The Old House” by Niklas Ahlström. Other music in Episode 1 includes “Cloudz” by Jahzzar and “Relent” by Kevin McLeod.