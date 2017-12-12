Why Did It Take So Long Before Anyone Cared about Watergate?

After the Watergate break-in, reporters competed to uncover new details of a possible government conspiracy. Democrats pushed the issue hard. Walter Cronkite devoted special segments of his CBS News show to it.

Why didn’t anyone care?

Advertisement



In the third episode of Slow Burn, Leon Neyfakh looks at the indifference with which the public responded to the Watergate affair during the 1972 election campaign.

Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Slow Burn every week. This week, Leon Neyfakh talks to Joseph Califano, Jr., who was working as a lawyer for the Democratic National Committee and the Washington Post at the time of the Watergate break-in. Leon also talks to Slate's Jeffrey Bloomer about the most brazen “dirty tricks” that were dreamt up by Nixon’s re-election committee.

If you are logged into your Slate Plus account, you can find this week's bonus episode in the player below this paragraph, or find it in your members-only podcast feed. Not yet a member? Click here to join.

Call the Watergate memory line and tell us what you remember about living through the scandal: 646-665-7382. We may use your voicemail on an upcoming episode of the podcast.

Advertisement



Notes on Episode 3

Books

Bagdikian, Ben. “The fruits of Agnewism,” Columbia Journalism Review, Jan/Feb 1973.

Bernstein, Carl and Woodward, Bob. All the President’s Men: 40th Anniversary Edition, Simon & Schuster, 2014.

Advertisement



Broder, David S. Behind the Front Page, Simon & Schuster, 1987.

Dean, John. Blind Ambition: The White House Years, Open Road Media, 2016 (originally published 1976).

Advertisement



Lang, Gladys Engel and Lang, Kurt. The Battle For Public Opinion: The President, the Press, and the Polls During Watergate. Columbia University Press, 1983.

Advertisement



Stahl, Lesley. Reporting Live, Simon & Schuster, 1999.

News articles

Bernstein, Carl and Woodward, Bob. “FBI Finds Nixon Aides Sabotaged Democrats,” Washington Post, Oct. 10, 1972.

Lukas, J. Anthony. “The Story So Far: Dirty Tricks,” New York Times Magazine, July 22, 1973.

Sperling, Godfrey Jr., “Credibility Is Watergate Problem,” The Daily Messenger, Nov. 2, 1972.

“Colson Says President Threw Ashtray in Anger,” New York Times, July 29, 1974.

Episode 3 makes use of archival footage from the following sources:

NBC Nightly News, 2/26/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 10/12/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 10/16/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 9/13/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 8/09/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 9/29/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 2/21/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 9/13/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

White House Press Briefing, 10/25/1972 (courtesy of the Nixon Presidential Library)

NBC Nightly News, 6/20/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 9/07/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

NBC Nightly News, 10/25/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

CBS Evening News, 10/31/72 (courtesy of CBS/Wazee)

CBS Election Special, 11/7/72 (courtesy of CBS/Wazee)

Watergate Trial Tapes, November 1972 (courtesy of the Nixon Presidential Library)

Watergate: Scapegoat, Episode 3, 1994 (courtesy of BBC/Getty)

NBC Nightly News, 3/23/1972 (courtesy of the NBC news archive)

Slow Burn’s theme song is “Back To The Old House” by Niklas Ahlström. Other music in episode 3 includes “F.O.” by Jahzzar and “Clean Soul” by Kevin MacLeod.