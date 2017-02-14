 Slate’s Leon Neyfakh talks about his article on convicted murderer James Bailey, and why he might actually be innocent.

Leon Neyfakh Discusses the Strange Case of James Bailey

Feb. 14 2017 10:43 AM

Drugs, Murder, Crooked Cops: A Year Reporting a True-Crime Case

Slate’s Leon Neyfakh on the year he spent learning about the strange conviction of James Bailey.

Altered by Slate. Illustration by K.L. Ricks.
In this Slate Plus podcast, Chau Tu sits down with staff writer Leon Neyfakh to discuss his recent article, “James Bailey Is a Liar. Is He a Murderer?” Neyfakh spent about a year reporting on the peculiar murder case in Dothan, Alabama, which involved potentially shady small-town cops, possibly forged documents, a missing woman, and even a bit of love.

