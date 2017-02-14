Leon Neyfakh Discusses the Strange Case of James Bailey

Drugs, Murder, Crooked Cops: A Year Reporting a True-Crime Case
Slate’s Leon Neyfakh on the year he spent learning about the strange conviction of James Bailey.
In this Slate Plus podcast, Chau Tu sits down with staff writer Leon Neyfakh to discuss his recent article, “James Bailey Is a Liar. Is He a Murderer?” Neyfakh spent about a year reporting on the peculiar murder case in Dothan, Alabama, which involved potentially shady small-town cops, possibly forged documents, a missing woman, and even a bit of love.
Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this podcast extra, and to get ad-free, extended versions of your favorite Slate podcasts. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
To listen to this members-only podcast and to learn more about Slate Plus, visit Slate.com/Plus.