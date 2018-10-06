 Slate Money on Trump’s taxes, the “big hack”, and shake-ups at GE.

The Most Surprising Takeaways From the Times’ Story on Trump’s Taxes

Oct. 6 2018 2:01 AM

The Culp-able Edition

Slate Money on Trump’s Taxes, the “big hack”, and shake-ups at GE.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Annie Duke discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: California passes law to mandate female board directors.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.