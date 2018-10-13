 Anand Giridharadas’ new book, investment in authoritarian countries, and the U.N. climate report.

Anand Giridharadas on the Elite Charade of Changing the World

Oct. 13 2018 2:00 AM

The Win-Win Edition

Slate Money on Winners Take All, Silicon Valley’s Saudi Arabia problem, and the alarming IPCC climate report.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Anand Giridharadas discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: Giridharadas talks further about the people he spoke to for his book.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.