Anand Giridharadas on the Elite Charade of Changing the World

The Win-Win Edition
Slate Money on Winners Take All, Silicon Valley’s Saudi Arabia problem, and the alarming IPCC climate report.
On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Anand Giridharadas discuss:
- Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas
- Future Investment Initiative
- “Silicon Valley’s Saudi Arabia Problem” by Anand Giridharadas in the New York Times
- IPCC climate change report
In the Slate Plus segment: Giridharadas talks further about the people he spoke to for his book.
