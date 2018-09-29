 Slate Money on Thinking in Bets, why Elon Musk should get some sleep, and the thinking behind billionaire disaster planners.

How Thinking in Bets Can Apply to Your Life (and Finance)

How Thinking in Bets Can Apply to Your Life (and Finance)

Sept. 29 2018 2:00 AM

The Dissent Channel Edition

Slate Money on Thinking in Bets with former professional poker player Annie Duke, why Elon Musk should get some sleep, and the thinking behind billionaire disaster planners.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and author and former professional poker player Annie Duke discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: How much money do professional poker players really make?

