How Thinking in Bets Can Apply to Your Life (and Finance)

The Dissent Channel Edition
Slate Money on Thinking in Bets with former professional poker player Annie Duke, why Elon Musk should get some sleep, and the thinking behind billionaire disaster planners.
On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and author and former professional poker player Annie Duke discuss:
- Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts by Annie Duke
- The New York Times: “Elon Musk Details ‘Excruciating’ Personal Toll of Tesla Turmoil”
- Bloomberg: “The Super Rich of Silicon Valley Have a Doomsday Escape Plan”
In the Slate Plus segment: How much money do professional poker players really make?
