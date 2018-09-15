A Look at the Legacy of the Financial Collapse, 10 Years Later

The Shaky Ground Edition
Slate Money on the financial collapse 10 years later, how it brought on fracking, and a look at the future of the markets.
On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Bethany McLean discuss:
- Looking Back, or Around, at the Crisis
- Permian Oil Auction Gets Record $1 Billion as Bidding Soars
- Saudi America by Bethany McLean
- All The Devils Are Here by Bethany McLean and Joe Nocera
- Shaky Ground: The Strange Saga of the U.S. Mortgage Giants by Bethany McLean
- The Smartest Guys in the Room by Bethany McLean
