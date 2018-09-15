 Slate Money on the financial collapse 10 years later, how it brought on fracking, and a look at the future of the markets.

A Look at the Legacy of the Financial Collapse, 10 Years Later

Sept. 15 2018 2:02 AM

The Shaky Ground Edition

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Bethany McLean discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: Bethany McLean’s other book about Enron.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @bethanymac12

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.