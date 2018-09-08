 Slate Money on Nike and Kaepernick, Les Moonves and Warner Bros., and Modi’s failed cash crackdown.

What does the bold new Kaepernick campaign mean for Nike?

Sept. 8 2018 2:02 AM

The Kaep Caper Edition

Slate Money on Nike and Kaepernick, Les Moonves and Warner Bros., and Modi’s failed cash crackdown.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: Amazon’s new valuation.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.