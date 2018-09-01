This Federal Pay Freeze Doesn’t Feel Very Labor Day

The High-Stakes Negotiation Edition
Slate Money on new NAFTA negotiations, the state of legal weed, and a look at new labor proposals before the holiday.
On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Jordan Weissmann discuss:
In the Slate Plus segment: Is Billions or Succession the best financial show on TV?
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.