 Slate Money on Billion Dollar Whale, heists, sovereign wealth funds, and the trade war with China.

The Story Behind the Multibillion-Dollar 1MDB Scam and the Man Who Pulled It Off

The Story Behind the Multibillion-Dollar 1MDB Scam and the Man Who Pulled It Off

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
Sept. 22 2018 2:01 AM

The We’re Not Drunk, We’re Multibillionaires Edition

Slate Money on Billion Dollar Whale, multibillion-dollar heists, sovereign wealth funds, and the trade war with China.

1400x1400_podcast_slateMoney_slateplus

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Tom Wright discuss:

Advertisement

In the Slate Plus segment: Jho Low throws the biggest private party in Vegas ever.

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @TomWrightAsia

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.