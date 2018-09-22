The Story Behind the Multibillion-Dollar 1MDB Scam and the Man Who Pulled It Off

The We’re Not Drunk, We’re Multibillionaires Edition
Slate Money on Billion Dollar Whale, multibillion-dollar heists, sovereign wealth funds, and the trade war with China.
On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and Tom Wright discuss:
- The Wall Street Journal: “The Billion-Dollar Mystery Man and the Wildest Party Vegas Ever Saw”
- Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope
In the Slate Plus segment: Jho Low throws the biggest private party in Vegas ever.
