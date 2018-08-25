We May Have Entered the Longest Bull Run in History

The Raging Bull Edition
Slate Money on white-collar crime, the aging bull market, and Greece’s exit from its bailout.
On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss:
- Why don’t we prosecute white-collar crime?
- The aging bull market
- Greece’s exit from their bailout program
In the Slate Plus segment: NYU to offer tuition-free medical school.
