 Slate Money on white-collar crime, the aging bull market, and Greece’s exit from its bailout.

We May Have Entered the Longest Bull Run in History

We May Have Entered the Longest Bull Run in History

Aug. 25 2018 2:02 AM

The Raging Bull Edition

On this week’s episode, Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: NYU to offer tuition-free medical school.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.