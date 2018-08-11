 Slate Money on Tesla, a tweet-inspired diplomatic spat, and Indra Nooyi leaving PepsiCo.

Two Tweets That Changed the World

Aug. 11 2018 2:00 AM

The Momentous Tweet Edition

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, and the Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Rose discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment: robot pizza and the coming robot apocalypse.

Matthew Rose is enterprise editor at the Wall Street Journal.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.