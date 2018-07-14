 Slate Money on universal basic income, Turkey, and Kylie Jenner, billionaire.

You Don’t Need a Billion Dollars to Be a Billionaire

July 14 2018 2:01 AM

The Give People Money Edition

Slate Money on universal basic income, Turkey, and Kylie Jenner, billionaire.

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, Anna Szymanski, and Annie Lowrey, author of Give People Money and a contributing editor at the Atlantic, discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment, Annie, Felix, Anna, and Emily go even deeper on Annie’s book and Felix’s Slate review of it.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @AnnieLowrey

Production by Max Jacobs.

Annie Lowrey is a contributing editor at the Atlantic.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.