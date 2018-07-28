Why Do 23andMe Customers Give Their Genetic Information to Pharmaceutical Companies for Free?

The Blame Iowa Edition
Slate Money on tumbling tech stocks, Trump’s tariffs, Sergio Marchionne, and 23andMe.
On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss:
In the Slate Plus segment, Felix, Anna, and Emily talk about a fight over trademarking shapes and four-fingered wafer treats.
Production by Max Jacobs.