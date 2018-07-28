 Slate Money on tumbling tech stocks, Trump’s tariffs, Sergio Marchionne, and 23andMe.

Why Do 23andMe Customers Give Their Genetic Information to Pharmaceutical Companies for Free?

July 28 2018 2:01 AM

The Blame Iowa Edition

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

In the Slate Plus segment, Felix, Anna, and Emily talk about a fight over trademarking shapes and four-fingered wafer treats.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.