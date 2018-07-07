Do the Poor Stand a Chance Against Big Capitalism?

Listen to Episode No. 216 of Slate Money

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

Janus v. AFSCME

Mariner Finance’s installment loans to the poor

Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s victory in Mexico’s election

On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss investors fleeing Greenlight Capital.