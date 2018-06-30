A Look at the Economy Post-Reunification, Education, and the Odd Housing Market in Germany

The Germany Edition
Slate Money talks everything Germany.
Listen to Episode No. 214 of Slate Money
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed
Advertisement
Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, Emily Peck, and Adam Tooze discuss the intricacies of Germany and its economy.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, Emily and Adam continue talk about Germany in the World Cup through the years.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @adam_tooze
Production by Daniel Schroeder and Max Jacobs.