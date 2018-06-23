 Slate Money on public transit, pregnancy, and Rwanda.

The Koch Brothers Hate Public Transit

The Koch Brothers Hate Public Transit

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
June 23 2018 2:02 AM

The It Depends on the Price of the Bonds Edition

Slate Money on public transit, pregnancy, and Rwanda.

1400x1400_podcast_slatemoney_slateplus

Listen to Episode No. 214 of Slate Money

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss Intel.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Production by Daniel Schroeder.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.