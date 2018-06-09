Does Microsoft Have the Same Concept of Money as We Do?

 Slate Money on GitHub, WhatsApp, and Australia.

June 9 2018 2:02 AM

The Put a Fork in It Edition

Listen to Episode No. 212 of Slate Money

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, Emily Peck, and Paul Ford discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, Emily, and Paul discuss Howard Schultz.

Paul Ford is CEO of Postlight.

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.