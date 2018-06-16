 Slate Money on Bad Blood, Netflix, and Just Capital.

The Riveting Story of Theranos’ Downfall

June 16 2018 2:01 AM

The House of Cards Edition

Slate Money on Bad Blood, Netflix, and Just Capital

Listen to Episode No. 213 of Slate Money

On this week’s episode, Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski, Emily Peck, and author John Carreyrou discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, Emily, and John talk about the governance of Theranos.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck, @JohnCarreyrou

Production by Daniel Schroeder

Emily Peck is a senior reporter at HuffPost.

Felix Salmon is a journalist.

Anna Szymanski is a corporate consultant who previously worked in emerging-markets investment.