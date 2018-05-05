 Slate Money on the Sprint–T-Mobile merger, remittances, and Apple buybacks.

Sprint and T-Mobile Really Need Each Other

Slate
Slate Money
Slate’s weekly business and finance podcast.
May 5 2018 2:01 AM

The Leapfrogging Edition

Listen to Episode No. 207 of Slate Money:

Felix Salmon, political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and Quartz’s Africa editor Yinka Adegoke discuss:

On this week’s Slate Plus, Felix, Anna, and Yinka discuss Arsenal Football Club.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @YinkaWrites

Production by Daniel Schroeder.