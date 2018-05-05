Sprint and T-Mobile Really Need Each Other

The Leapfrogging Edition
Slate Money on the Sprint–T-Mobile merger, remittances, and Apple buybacks.
Felix Salmon, political-risk consultant Anna Szymanski, and Quartz’s Africa editor Yinka Adegoke discuss:
